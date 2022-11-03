Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.93 to $1.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94.

A number of research firms have commented on MAC. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.77.

NYSE MAC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $11.53. 101,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,984. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. Macerich has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,869.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,869.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,611.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,683. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Macerich during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Macerich during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

