MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $177-182 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.54 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $2.76 on Thursday, reaching $60.22. The stock had a trading volume of 39,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,739. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 7.55.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $87,901.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 950,487 shares of company stock valued at $56,410,117. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

