Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYU) Shares Up 0.3%

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYU – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

