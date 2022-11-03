Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.82.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.12%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.