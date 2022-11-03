Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.25-$5.25 EPS.

MMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.82.

NYSE:MMP opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.06. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 80.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after acquiring an additional 298,162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

