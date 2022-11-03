Magic Internet Money (MIM) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $1.75 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,316.19 or 0.31190891 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012182 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

