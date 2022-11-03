Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MX stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 25,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,510. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $101.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 46,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $855,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 80,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

