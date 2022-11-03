Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

NYSE:MGY opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.13 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 63.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

