MAP Protocol Price Reaches $0.0098 on Major Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $74.70 million and approximately $152,136.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

