Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 5.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 307,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,704,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MARA shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 5,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Stories

