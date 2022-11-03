Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $46.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $242.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.91 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 83.17%. Research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 35,330 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

