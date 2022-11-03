MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.72

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 3839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.
MarketWise Stock Down 20.9 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 38,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $94,938.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,570,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,330.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of MarketWise
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in MarketWise by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MarketWise by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
About MarketWise
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarketWise (MKTW)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.