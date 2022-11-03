MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.72

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 3839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

MarketWise Stock Down 20.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $128.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 38,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $94,938.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,570,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,330.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in MarketWise by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MarketWise by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

