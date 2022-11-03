Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,992 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Marriott International worth $28,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 24.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Marriott International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,583,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Insider Activity

Marriott International Price Performance

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $3.97 on Thursday, reaching $149.02. 40,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,513. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.