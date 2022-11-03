Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Director Sells $51,491.00 in Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Masco Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $44.12 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 401.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Masco by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

