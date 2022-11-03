Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Director Sells $51,491.00 in Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Masco Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of Masco stock opened at $44.12 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84.
Masco Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.
About Masco
Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Masco (MAS)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.