Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth about $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Masco by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Masco Stock Down 3.4 %

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $44.12 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.