Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,981 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.0% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $128,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE MA traded down $8.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $311.08. 98,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,616. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.87.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.26.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

