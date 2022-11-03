Materion (NYSE:MTRN) PT Lowered to $90.00

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.49% from the stock’s previous close.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CL King began coverage on Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Materion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Trading Down 21.5 %

MTRN stock opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.24. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Materion

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $445.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total transaction of $276,331.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth $237,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the first quarter valued at about $943,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 218,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,770,000 after acquiring an additional 33,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.