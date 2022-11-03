Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $580.00

Shares of Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 580 ($6.71) and last traded at GBX 586.02 ($6.78), with a volume of 54241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 595 ($6.88).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($11.22) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Mattioli Woods Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £271.17 million and a PE ratio of 6,625.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 628.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 682.24.
Mattioli Woods Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli acquired 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 630 ($7.28) per share, with a total value of £3,603.60 ($4,166.49).
Mattioli Woods Company Profile
Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.
