Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,664 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 3,021.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($71.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

