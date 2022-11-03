Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $923,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

