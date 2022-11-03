Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Takes $1.12 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in General Dynamics by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

GD stock opened at $246.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.74 and a 200-day moving average of $228.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

