Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Decreased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $481,525,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $208,596,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Insider Activity

Medtronic Stock Performance

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT opened at $85.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.44. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $79.44 and a 1 year high of $124.63. The company has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

