Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Mercury General has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 34 years. Mercury General has a payout ratio of 124.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Mercury General to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 158.8%.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $33.06 on Thursday. Mercury General has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury General will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Mercury General by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mercury General by 313.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,615,000 after buying an additional 138,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 281.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 89,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

