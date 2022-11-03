Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $841,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.14. 335,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,404,090. The company has a market capitalization of $355.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.85 and a 200 day moving average of $159.54. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $184.50.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

