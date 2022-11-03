Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 108,172 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1,539.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,172 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,071,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.66. 9,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,997. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

