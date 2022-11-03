Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 265,078 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2,620.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,192 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,078 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 5,557.5% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,204,397. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.