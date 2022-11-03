Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 75,124 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 740.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,124 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 20.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.43.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Down 4.6 %

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $2,863,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $2,863,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,451,000 shares of company stock worth $91,999,050 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.14. 190,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,214. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.95. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

