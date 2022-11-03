Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $8.83 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $176.71. 1,862,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,609,930. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

