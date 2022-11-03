Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,369 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,384,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,898,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,683,556. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.32. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,803 shares of company stock worth $17,940,206 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.