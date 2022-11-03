MetisDAO Price Tops $28.00 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $28.00 or 0.00138259 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $123.00 million and $5.29 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, "MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.91708848 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $5,452,521.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io."

