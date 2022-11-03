MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Lessened by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for 1.4% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,548,000 after buying an additional 396,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after buying an additional 5,499,871 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,405,000 after buying an additional 777,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $73.14. 226,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,318,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $75.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.03. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.