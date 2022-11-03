MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 30th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0212 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

MIN opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter worth $42,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 71.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

