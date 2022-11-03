MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $10.38.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
