MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXH. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

