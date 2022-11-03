MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 90.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

MGM stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 142,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

