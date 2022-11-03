MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Down 9.3% on Analyst Downgrade

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.3% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $49.00. The company traded as low as $31.45 and last traded at $31.83. 348,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,152,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at $12,003,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 8.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,373 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4,630.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after buying an additional 985,647 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,892,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12,609.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 826,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after buying an additional 820,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,410.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 798,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after buying an additional 745,445 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.