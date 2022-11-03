MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Down 9.3% on Analyst Downgrade

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.3% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $49.00. The company traded as low as $31.45 and last traded at $31.83. 348,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,152,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.
MGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at $12,003,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MGM Resorts International Trading Down 8.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.
MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.
About MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
See Also
