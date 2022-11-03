MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Trading Up 8.9%

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPIGet Rating) was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.68 and last traded at $114.25. Approximately 2,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 209,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.53.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,788,771 shares in the company, valued at $197,194,115.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $200,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D purchased 5,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,788,771 shares in the company, valued at $197,194,115.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after buying an additional 35,972 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

