Mike Roche Acquires 1,500 Shares of Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) Stock

Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES – Get Rating) insider Mike Roche purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$44.94 ($29.18) per share, with a total value of A$67,410.00 ($43,772.73).
Mike Roche also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 2nd, Mike Roche bought 1,050 shares of Wesfarmers stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$46.95 ($30.49) per share, with a total value of A$49,297.50 ($32,011.36).
Wesfarmers Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Wesfarmers Increases Dividend
Wesfarmers Company Profile
Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its 168 Officeworks stores.
