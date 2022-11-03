MiL.k (MLK) Price Tops $0.32

MiL.k (MLK) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001567 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a market cap of $69.09 million and $17.33 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MiL.k alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,301.30 or 0.31102974 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012148 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s launch date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,557,764 tokens. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MiL.k Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiL.k and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.