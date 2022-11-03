Mina Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76.36 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Mina has a total market capitalization of $548.27 million and $76.36 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 729,326,638 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 728,725,279.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.76938308 USD and is up 9.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $67,823,171.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

