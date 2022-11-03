MinePlex Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.20 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. MinePlex has a total market cap of $65.82 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MinePlex

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,064,594 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

