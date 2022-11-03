Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.46) per share for the quarter.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.21. On average, analysts expect Minerva Neurosciences to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Up 6.5 %

NERV opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. The company has a market cap of $15.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.37. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Minerva Neurosciences to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

