Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.93

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.51%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

