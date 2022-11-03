Mizuho Cuts Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $158.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $178.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.24.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $137.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $136.93 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ecolab by 11.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 107.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 48,043 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.3% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Security Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the third quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 19,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.