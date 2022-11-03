MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.95-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. MKS Instruments also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.07-$1.61 EPS.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $3.47 on Wednesday, hitting $79.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,020. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $181.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.89.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKSI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $172.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

