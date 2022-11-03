Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Mobile Streams shares last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 152,314,543 shares.
The stock has a market cap of £6.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.26.
Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of content for distribution on mobile devices. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. The company serves in Europe, North America, Latin American, and the Asia Pacific. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
