MOBOX (MBOX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $100.85 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $100.85 million and $10.03 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX token can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00003086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,084,567 tokens. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

