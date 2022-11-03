Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Gap Down to $43.01

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.01, but opened at $37.98. Moelis & Company shares last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 10,497 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.83.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.40.
Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moelis & Company (MC)
