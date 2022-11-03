Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Gap Down to $43.01

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.01, but opened at $37.98. Moelis & Company shares last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 10,497 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

About Moelis & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 35.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 43.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

