Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $87.33

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.33 and last traded at $87.51, with a volume of 706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.47.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.86.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

