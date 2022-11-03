Molina Healthcare (MOH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) recently:

11/1/2022 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $315.00 to $355.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $380.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $390.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $350.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Molina Healthcare is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Molina Healthcare is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $349.34. 1,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,984. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,056.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,056.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,456 shares of company stock worth $77,573,621. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,220,000 after acquiring an additional 48,873 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

