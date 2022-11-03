Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.7 %

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.17. 131,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,236,077. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

